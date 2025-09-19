RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has issued 4,218 licenses for promotional sales and discount campaigns across the Kingdom’s retail outlets and e-commerce stores in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day.



The licenses cover more than 3.5 million products, including food, electronics, home appliances, perfumes, smartphones, and clothing for men, women, and children.



The ministry urged consumers to verify the legitimacy of offers by scanning the license barcode, reviewing return and exchange policies, and keeping purchase receipts to safeguard their rights.

