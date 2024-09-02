RIYADH — The Saudi Fashion Commission highlighted the cultural dimension and national heritage related to camel products and the extent of their benefits in the world of contemporary fashion.



The current potential of the camel leather market in Saudi Arabia stood at approximately $98.7 million annually. Based on the current camel population in Saudi Arabia, 2,800 tons of camel hair can be produced annually worth $2 million, it was revealed in a research paper titled “Camels... contemporary fashion,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The research paper was prepared as part of the “Future of Fashion” initiative in conjunction with the Year of the Camel 2024. The report revealed that the global market for luxury leather goods was valued at $75.8 billion in 2023, and could reach $92.4 billion by 2028. It noted that given the large camel population in the Kingdom, developing the use of camel products in fashion and other value chains will boost demand for this growing resource.



In the research paper, the commission highlighted the role of camel products in the fashion industry, and the opportunities for using camel skins and hair in the fashion industry. It also addressed growth strategies for camel products in the fashion sector, and the future of the sector globally.



According to the report, the number of camels in the world has reached 42 million, 94 percent of which are Arabian camels. Saudi Arabia holds the fifth largest number of camels in the world, estimated at about 2 million.

