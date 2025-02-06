Saudi giga-project developer ROSHN Group has secured a 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533.20 million) Shariah-compliant credit facility from Saudi National Bank to finance the acquistion of ROSHN Front retail and business complex in capital Riyadh.

Opened in 2019, ROSHN Front is a premier destination for shoppers and businesses, attracting over 7 million visitors annually.

The acquistion of ROSHN Front (previously known as Riyadh Front) from Kaden Investment was announced in December 2022. The property was rebranded to its present name in September 2023.

ROSHN Front - Retail has a leasable area of over 81,800 square metres (sqm), while ROSHN Front - Business has more than 78,900 sqm.

The development is adjacent to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed ROSHN’s flagship SEDRA project in Riyadh.

