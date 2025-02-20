Hublot, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, and partner Attar United, have announced the opening of the first Hublot Flagship Boutique in Saudi Arabia, located in Solitaire Mall, Riyadh.

This new Boutique further solidifies the brand's presence in the region, offering clients a unique journey in the world of Hublot.

The Boutique spans an impressive 246 sq m, and is designed to perfectly embody Hublot's DNA, featuring a fusion of contemporary art, luxury craftsmanship, and innovation.

Guests will be welcomed into a dynamic space that pays tribute to Hublot’s philosophy of merging tradition with innovation, which includes signature Hublot elements multiple watch towers, and a spacious lounge area designed for comfort and relaxation.

A highlight of this Boutique is the Experiential Room - debuted for the first time in the Middle East - where cutting-edge innovation and watchmaking expertise converge. Here, enthusiasts can engage in an interactive experience that offers an immersive exploration of Hublot’s pioneering materials—Rubber, Magic Gold, Ceramic, and Sapphire—all developed in-house.

Emblematic timepieces, renowned for their mastery of materials, are available at the Boutique, together with a selection of the brand’s most celebrated timepieces, bringing this innovation to life.

