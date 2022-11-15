RIYADH — With the presence of Omar AlRajraji - Deputy Governor of Communication, Space & Technology Commission & Talal AlKhnini - General Manager of Ministry of Municipal & Rural Affairs & Housing- Salam Mobile, a leading innovation-led Saudi telecoms mobile network, opened the doors to its state-of-the-art experience-led flagship store in Riyadh, introducing an interactive, immersive experience for customers.



Salam Mobile, unleashed a wealth of features in its new flagship store. Its phygital approach proudly redefines the in-store user experience by bridging the digital world with the physical world, thereby providing a unique interactive experience for users.



The omnichannel experience-led approach of the flagship store links the online and offline customer experience through stimulating set-ups in the store, leading to a one-of-a-kind store experience going beyond the sale of products and services.



The flagship store affirms Salam Mobile’s commitment to paving the way for change by supporting the company’s sustainability strategy. The dedicated E-Waste station encourages responsible recycling and the reuse of outdated, broken, and unwanted electronic devices. The unique offering also shows the machine in action – dissembling devices and rearranging their components for easier transportation and recycling.



Eng. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam, said: “Salam Mobile is a proud homegrown mobile network operator which caters to each individual customer. Our flagship store in Riyadh is a manifestation of our core brand values, providing a unique user experience in every corner of the store. This unique approach supports Salam Mobile’s objectives of being an industry-leading operator enabling the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey and Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”



The company reiterates its human-centric approach through the store’s unique features, such as community-focused spaces enabling creators to come together and develop content using Salam’s colorful backdrops, props, lighting, and acoustic solutions.



Customers visiting the Salam Mobile flagship store have many features to look forward to, such as AR overlays which allow visitors reveal ‘unseen’ layers of entertainment and a collaborative space enabling experiential interactions with other individuals and content creators. The new store also boasts an art lounge where Saudi creativity is showcased and proudly displayed in the gallery.



The store, now open to the public, also offers 24-hour self-service support stations to cater to customers at any time of day (or night), as well as a unique digital browsing experience, the personalization of accessories, and showcases for specialized services and apps.



Salam offers connectivity, wholesale and technology solutions for businesses and a fast-growing home and personal customer segment with the Kingdom’s only 1 Gbps home fiber service. As one of the region’s most established networks, Ookla SpeedTest AwardsTM recently awarded Salam with the Best Internet Video Experience award in Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).