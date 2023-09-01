Bahrain - Ramez International Group has announced plans to establish a commercial complex at Isa Town in Bahrain.

To be built on a 16,765 sq m area, it will have places specially designated for selling fresh vegetables, fruits and meat to serve as a consumer market and meet the daily needs of the residents of the area, reported BNA.

The entire project will be built by Ramez Group at a total cost of BD2.4 million ($6.3 million), it stated.

Bahrain's Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture highlighted the importance of involving the private sector in the process of investing in municipal property to serve citizens.

"Expanding the partnership with the private sector comes within the priorities of the government’s approach to raise the quality of services, reduce expenses, and ensure the implementation of projects to further support economic growth in Bahrain," said Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, the Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture after signing the commercial rights agreement with Group Chairman Ramez Mohammed bin Ajman Al Awadhi.

The minister pointed out that the agreement will generate a revenue of BD1,975,214 in fees for the ministry.

"The project has taken traffic into consideration, and accordingly, a parking lot that can accommodate 500 cars will be built for the customers, he added.

