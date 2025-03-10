Doha, Qatar: Assistant Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Adel Al Yafei, said that the growing demand for local products during Ramadan at local produce sale yards reflects consumers’ high level of satisfaction and growing trust in these marketplaces, as key sources for fresh vegetables and local products.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Yafei said that these yards or farmer’s markets have underwent significant development and gained traction since their establishment in 2012, especially as service and product quality were improved.

He said that local produce sale yards reduce the number of intermediaries, provide competitive prices, preserve produce’s nutritional value, increase farmers’ profitability by up to 40 percent, as well as enabling a sustainable and flexible diet, supporting local production, and promoting local produce.

Al Yafei said that Ramadan this year occurs in March, the peak of agricultural production in Qatar, adding that local produce sale yards’ opening hours during Ramadan are as follows: Farmer’s markets at Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, Al Wakrah, and Al Shahania are open from 7pm to 11pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, whereas Al Mazrouah farmer’s market in Umm Salal central market is open daily from 6am to 11pm.

He noted a number of initiatives to regulate prices during Ramadan to ensure that products are attainable at a reasonable price for all, with coordination with relevant authorities being underway to ensure that farm owners adhere to the fixed price list while maintaining product quality, thus, striking a balance between the interests of producers and consumers. Al Yafei also pointed to an initiative held in cooperation with Hifz Al Naema Center to distribute local vegetables to low-income families, in addition to providing marketing outlets for low-income, home-based businesses within these sale yards.

Al Yafei said that these farmer’s markets are currently located in areas of high agricultural output, indicating expansion plans to cover more areas, thus, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

Regarding the Ministry of Municipality’s support for farmers currently, he said that it is providing them with free sales outlets through the farmer’s markets, along with technical and advisory support to help them improve product quality and marketing, in addition to providing farmers with free packaging in farmer’s markets, and selling oversight to ensure efficiency.

Al Yafei pointed out that these local produce sales yards play a key role in enhancing self-sufficiency by encouraging farmers to increase production and providing them with a direct marketing outlet that enhances their profitability. He added that investing in agricultural technologies and improving product quality help reduce dependence on imports and supports social cohesion and national identity by promoting the consumption of local products.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper