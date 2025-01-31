Combining bold design, advanced technology, and versatile functionality, the new 3008 and 5008 reinforce Peugeot’s commitment to delivering vehicles that exemplify allure, emotion, and excellence, the car-maker said.

Peugeot has long been recognised for its innovative approach to automotive design and engineering, rooted in the ‘Power of Allure’, creating vehicles that captivate with their striking aesthetics and attention to detail. With an unwavering commitment to driver experience, Peugeot blends cutting-edge technology – from advanced driver assistance systems to intuitive i-Cockpit interfaces – with superior craftsmanship to ensure every model delivers an unparalleled journey.

New Peugeot 3008 – a modern fastback SUV

The new Peugeot 3008 showcases a dynamic and aerodynamic fastback silhouette, offering a modern reinterpretation of SUV styling. Inside, it features the Panoramic i-Cockpit, with a floating, curved 21-inch HD screen designed to enhance driver-centricity while maintaining passenger accessibility. Advanced safety and driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and the VisioPark 360° system, ensure an elevated driving experience that prioritises both performance and safety.

This vehicle combines powerful performance with optimised aerodynamics for a smoother, more efficient ride.

New Peugeot 5008 – spacious, elegant, and adaptable

The new Peugeot 5008 redefines the seven-seater SUV segment with a design that combines powerful proportions and redefined details. Its spacious and adaptable interior is designed for families, offering modular seating configurations for up to seven passengers, while maintaining a sophisticated, high-tech ambiance. The advanced Panoramic i-Cockpit®, also featuring a 21-inch HD screen and customizable ambient lighting, enhances the sense of comfort and connection within the cabin. Imposing in style, full of space and boldness, the New 5008’s enhanced driving position and top-of-the-range features offer an excellent driving experience and the performance of a grand touring car.

The new SUVs are equipped with a powerful 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine delivering 180 hp, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine combines robust performance with efficiency, perfectly aligning with Peugeot’s commitment to creating vehicles that deliver on style, innovation, and versatility. Both models are equipped with cutting-edge technology that reflects Peugeot’s ambition to deliver vehicles that push boundaries in design and performance.

Thomas Odier, Managing Director of French brands at Stellantis Middle East, said: ‘With the launch of the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 in the Middle East, we are proud to introduce models that perfectly encapsulate Peugeot’s commitment to design innovation, driving pleasure, and customer satisfaction. These vehicles represent a bold step forward for the brands, reflecting our vision for the future of mobility in the region, with the style and performance that our customers immediately connect with.”

