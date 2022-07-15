Created in 2019 with the aim to bring together artists, visionary ideas, evolving technology, and the virtual world, BoredPuma revealed the launch of ‘Celestial Collection’, the highly anticipated collaboration with Splash Fashions, which is the first ever NFT collection and collaboration of its kind in the region, signifying the future of NFTs, the metaverse, and beyond. As an award-winning, sustainability focused and forward-thinking fashion label, Splash stands out as the ideal collaborator in this project, fusing technology and fashion-driven art.

The virtual collection features concepts of sustainability and fashion with concept art created by Jong Sacil. Featuring the mask of a ‘puma’ — the artwork will signify the collaborative efforts to then develop future characters for the Metaverse. ‘Celestial Collection’ is comprised of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in the universe, and are inspired by the elements; the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations, and more.

Future projects within the collection will include 3D avatars, with masks acting as the symbolic trait that combines fashion with ‘Gen2’ Pum punks. This phase will allow the collaboration to move into the Metaverse. Members will also gain access to benefits including a digital access card, purchasing from the NFT collaboration, which allows entrance into the inner circle of fashion shows, future projects, and the ability to mint and purchase during pre-sale. All NFT collection holders will be given a Discord ‘Splash’ badge and will be able to rank up by being an active member to reach the OG rank of ‘Celestial’.

The Boredpuma X Splash collaboration of the future will also include 3D card collections, game development, a fully developed and semi-dystopian storyline, 'The Celestials', as well as an immersive audio and visual experience which will feature original soundtracks and elements completely unique to the 'Celestial Collection'.

