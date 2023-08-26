UAE - Many malls across Dubai are witnessing a heavy rush of parents and students shopping for essential school supplies, clothing, bags, gadgets and other items for the start of classes on Monday.

Many retailers have introduced attractive offers which resulted in a significant surge in footfall, with families flooding stores to check items off their back-to-school lists. From notebooks, backpacks, calculators, and laptops to trendy apparel, stationery, and much more. Many stores were seen having long queues at the checkout counters of the stores as parents and students rushed to buy essential items.

Ala Eddin Hammad came along with his children to get a new tablet for his daughter. “As my daughter got good grades, I promised her a new tablet. I have come here to the Times Square Mall to buy one for her. Although it seems like this tablet is for entertainment, I am buying it strictly for academics,” said Hammad.

Electronics stores within malls are reporting a surge in demand for laptops, tablets, and other digital devices. As education continues to integrate technology, these items have become must-haves for students of all ages. Along with offers, Sharaf DG has introduced an exchange bonanza where shoppers can bring in their old laptops in any condition and avail vouchers to get a brand-new laptop from the store at Times Square Mall.

In-demand items

“The most in-demand items currently are electronics like laptops, monitors, headphones, printers, and items used for learning,” said a salesperson at the store.

Carrefour is also running many offers on a wide range of products in line with the season. “After a long holiday, residents are back in town and we have been receiving a huge footfall in the stationery and electronics section,” said a salesperson at Carrefour in Deira City Centre.

“The school bags, lunch boxes, children’s innerwear, cosmetics, and socks fall under most sold items,” added the salesperson.

School supply outlet Threads also saw huge queues as shoppers eagerly waited to grab artistry essentials.

“I wanted the right backpack that fits my style. Online shopping is convenient, but nothing can beat the energy of being in the mall,” said Asha, a 9th-grade student at Our Own English School.

“Also, I have been using a particular line of brands for my art, which I wanted to get before the school starts,” said Asha.

With the academic year set to commence in the coming week, the rush at malls is expected to grow, topping it with discounts offered by retailers across the city.

