Philippe Peguilhan, the Country Manager of Carrefour Egypt at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, has revealed that the company plans to pump new investments of about EGP 250m into the Egyptian market.

In a round table, attended by Daily News Egypt, Peguilhan added that the volume of Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s investments in Egypt amounted to EGP 2.3bn.

The company also plans to expand its hypermarkets with the growth of e-commerce. Moreover, Carrefour aims to expand offline through hypermarkets and supermarkets to meet the needs of customers wishing to buy their needs in traditional ways. In addition, it plans to expand its online sales through Carrefour digital platform, along with expanding its Dark Store warehouses, which aim to meet the needs of Carrefour’s e-commerce customers quickly.

Peguilhan believes that competition with grocery selling apps and websites is healthy for the Egyptian market, especially as the market is large and accommodates many service providers.

He explained that online sales account for 6.5% of Carrefour’s total sales. The company also plans to increase them to about 10% by the end of this year.

According to Peguilhan, Carrefour has 59 stores in Egypt, including 14 hypermarkets and 45 supermarkets.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

