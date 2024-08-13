LuLu Hypermarkets have launched their much-anticipated “Back to School” promotion, offering an extensive range of high-quality products to ensure that students of all ages are well-prepared for the upcomingacademic year.

From nursery to university, LuLu has curated one of the best back-to-school collections in Qatar, featuring special deals on essential learning tools, gadgets, stationery, and school supplies.

These offers are available across all LuLu Hypermarkets in the region, as well as online at LuLuhypermarket.com.

The promotion includes a wide selection of products, ranging from laptops, tablets, printers, and computer accessories to school bags, lunchboxes, and water bottles. LuLu Hypermarket brings together premium brands and exclusive collections, providing parents and students with everything they need under one roof.

Shoppers can find high-quality study backpacks and trolleys that meet both parents’ standards and children’s preferences, with themes featuring popular characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Ferrari, Cocomelon, Batman, Barbie, and more.

Additionally, LuLu offers a fantastic collection of school shoes and trendy sneakers to complete the back-to-school shopping experience.

LuLu Hypermarket’s “Back to School” promotion is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to meeting consumer demands while providing outstanding savings on quality products at affordable prices. The aim is to create an exciting and seamless shopping experience for families, making the back-to-school season stress-free andenjoyable.

Adding further value to this promotion, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has introduced several special offers. Shoppers can take advantage of the Latest Electronic and Gadget Tech Deals Promotion and earn 25 percent more Happiness points for loyalty customers on selected brands until August 16.

Additionally, the LuLu Savers Promotion allows customers to purchase fresh foods, groceries, cleaning products, and kitchen essentials at unbeatable prices.

LuLu Hypermarket invites customers to visit their stores and make the most of these fantastic offers, with a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Whether shopping in-store or online, families can enjoy an exciting back-to-school shopping experience at LuLu.

