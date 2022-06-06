DHAHRAN — In a move to reduce paper consumption for a ‘greener’ shopping experience, LuLu introduced e-receipts as transaction proof for its customers across stores in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The e-receipt system will replace paper receipts and shoppers can instantly get their shopping receipts as SMS, which is more convenient & secure apart from being easy-to-store for future reference.



The digital receipts system will be implemented across all LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia and will greatly reduce usage of paper and promote contactless payment.



It will also help customers to process exchange of goods and track their benefits and rewards.



“We are pleased to launch our advanced e-receipt payment system across Saudi Arabia. As the leading retail group in the Kingdom, this step is a measure to improve the shopping experience of our customer and embed a sustainable and ‘green’ method that will help the planet,” said Hessah Abdulrahman, head of sustainability and green initiative, LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.



“It is part of the LuLu promise to continuously upgrade the retail experience for our shoppers and also use our retail presence to support sustainability and the environment.”

