KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait ranks third among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries after the UAE and Saudi Arabia in goods market for personal luxury after it recorded the highest growth in the Gulf region in 2021 compared to 2019 at 35 percent, reports Al-Rai daily.

The report issued by the Chalhoub Group in cooperation with the Fashion Authority, under the title ‘Personal Well-being in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries in 2021: The Story of Early Recovery and Growth’, said the luxury goods market in the Gulf in 2021 showed an early recovery similar to pre-pandemic levels earning $9.7 billion the end of the year to, an increase of 23% compared to 2019.

