UAE - Hisham Al Gurg, CEO, Jollibee, said: “We are delighted to see the strong reception of our 18th Jollibee store in Silicon Central. We have come a long way since the opening of our first store in Dubai Mall in 2015. We hope that Jollibee fans will continue to support us as we open our next store in Ras Al Khaimah very soon.”

Ketaki Shah, head of Marketing, Jollibee, said: “As life returns to normal and people go back to eating out, we hope our customers will find that Jollibee is the perfect place to spend time with their friends. To mall-goers and the local community around Silicon Central, we welcome you try our world-famous Chickenjoy here in our store.”

Jollibee currently operates a network of 18 stores across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Sharjah. The Silicon Central store is located on Level 1, Food court, Silicon Central, Dubai Silicon Oasis and operates from 9 am to 12 midnight daily.

