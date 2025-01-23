Ariston Group is planning to boost investments in Egypt over the coming period, with a focus on doubling its production in the country during 2025, the group’s Executive Chairman Paolo Merloni said in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The group has already injected investments valued at €30 million into Egypt, Merloni highlighted on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

For his part, Madbouly said he is looking for the group's future expansion plans in Egypt.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat.

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable thermal comfort that offers an extensive range of solutions for hot water, space heating, and air treatment.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).