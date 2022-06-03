UAE - Index 2022 (The International Interior Design, Furniture & Fit-Out Exhibition) ended on a successful note drawing 22,000 visitors across all of its co-located shows at the 2022 edition.

The show remains one of the largest and most significant interiors event in the Middle East, connecting the world’s leading furniture and homeware, kitchen and bathroom, lighting and decor brands with regional hospitality, residential, commercial and retail buyers, said the event organisers dmg events.

Going from strength to strength, the 2022 trade event included inspiring features, conferences and interactive fireside chats.

This year’s event features included extraordinary design installations from some of the best talent in the region, including "State of Mind" designed by ODG Design and built by depa and Stretch Ceilings, “Serenity Pool” designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants and built by Bond Interiors and “Ray of Light” by design and branding agency Brand Creative for Cosentino, built by Design Infinity.

With an exciting programme of conferences and fireside chats which addressed issues such as the future of design and the changing workplace, Elaine O’Connell, Vice President of Design & Hospitality at dmg events said: "We are extremely pleased to have welcomed so many visitors from around the world, with 21% of visitors attending Index coming from overseas, while 79% came from the Middle East region, as we start to return to face-to-face events."

The three-day event, which has been staged in Dubai since 1991 offers the largest single trading and networking event in the entire Middle Eastern architecture and design industry calendar, in a uniquely dynamic region, she stated. Index is set to return to Dubai next year from May 23 to 25.

O’Connell pointed out that no other event offers such direct and comprehensive access to serious buyers in this extraordinary market as Index does.

"Buyers rely on INDEX to procure everything from contract furniture through to accessories, décor and limited-edition pieces. Professionals from across the interior design industry get the unique opportunity to network with experts and colleagues," she added.

The INDEX Design Talks conference, The Work Design Summit and the new Retail Leadership Forum, brought together the leaders and thinkers of the industry for a series of live debates and discussions on important design-focused topics which saw a large turnout of attendees.

Some key takeaways from the talks included tips on how architects and designers can explore the Metaverse and conquering the new technology, as well as the shift to more sustainable projects.

New for 2022, the Retail Leadership Forum provided dedicated intelligence and critical discussion for retailers of interiors products in the Middle East. With an increasing volume of retail buyers attending the show, it offered a chance for retail leaders and buyers to discover the latest in consumer trends, logistics strategy and detailed procurement techniques.

"We have been overwhelmed with high level talent and industry experts attending the event this year,” said O’Connell. "Index remains a must-attend show allowing the design community to come together to discuss the newest topics and trends to impact the industry whilst giving serious buyers access to the latest product launches," he added.

