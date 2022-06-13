RIYADH — The National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) announced an increase of 9.28 percent (SR1.6 per cylinder) in prices of cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).



The prices for refilling new gas cylinder reached SR18.85 inclusive of value-added tax (VAT), and this is not inclusive of transportation charges from distribution stations to sales outlets.



While the price of a liter of gas to fill the used tank was raised to SR0.9, including VAT, after the prices were previously SR0.828, an increase of 8.7 percent, and the price of a liter increased by SR0.072.



Okaz/Saudi Gazette came to know the price variations when it contacted gas service distributors in various regions of the Kingdom. In Jeddah, the final prices for consumers amounted to SR18.85.



In Makkah, prices amounted to SR20, with an increase of SR1.15 in the cost of transportation, including SR1 for transportation per gas cylinder and VAT SR0.15.



In Yanbu, the prices amounted to SR21.5 while the price of refilling gas in some outlets reached SR24.



Saudi Aramco had announced the implementation of the price adjustment for LPG and kerosene products, effective from June 11. It indicated that station owners and consumers can follow up on the price update through its website.



It is noteworthy that the local prices of LPG and kerosene products will be reviewed annually in accordance with the governance procedures for adjusting prices of energy and water products.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).