Cairo - BMW Group announced the appointment of Global Auto Group as the new importer of BMW and MINI in Egypt, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Global Auto Group has also acquired Bavarian Auto Group, the former importer of both luxury brands in Egypt, in a deal that includes the existing network of service centers, showrooms, and the BMW assembly plant, which has three production lines with a capacity of 10,000 cars per year.

Global Auto Group was established from a successful partnership between Kuwait's Ali Alghanim & Sons Automotive, Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, Al Organi Group, and Al Safi Group of Egypt.

Addressing the growing demand for BMW and MINI in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Global Auto has an ambitious plan for expanding its presence in the Egyptian market. Their plan includes refurbishing the existing showrooms and service centres of the two premium brands, along with opening new showrooms and service centres across the country.

Global Auto also shares BMW Group's commitment to sustainability, focusing primarily on conserving natural resources. To achieve this goal, Global Auto will introduce BMW i all-electric cars in the Egyptian market, along with using electricity generated from solar energy and water recycling methods in its new showrooms.

Thomas Rinn, BMW Group President for Africa and Eastern Europe, said: “It gives me great honor to officially announce that I have appointed Global Auto as new importer for BMW and MINI in Egypt, one of the most important markets for the BMW Group in Africa, where we will offer our full range of mobility solutions because there is no "one-size-fits-all” when it comes to individual customer needs, especially in Egypt.”

Fahad Alghanim, Chairman of Global Auto Group, added: “Egypt's rapidly growing automotive market offers a huge opportunity for investment, and we are confident that we will grow the BMW and MINI to greater heights, hence strengthening the luxury brands’ positions in Egypt’s premium automotive market. In the next few years, Global Auto will also invest over 1 billion Egyptian Pounds, creating 2000 new jobs, to offer our customers a state-of-the-art retail and service experience that goes beyond their expectations.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).