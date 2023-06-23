Bahrain - Euro Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles for Bahrain, has launched the all-new BMW X5 and BMW X6, to the kingdom.

This exciting launch brings forth a new era of luxury and performance in the realm of sports activity vehicles, catering to the discerning tastes of automotive enthusiasts in the region.

With a rich heritage of excellence and innovation, BMW has consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering, and the X5 and X6 models are no exception. These luxury SUVs combine cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and striking design, delivering an unparalleled driving experience.

The all-new BMW X5 & X6 was officially unveiled in the kingdom by David McGoldrick, General Manager of Euro Motors ait its showroom in presence of BMW customers and senior officials.

"Euro Motors is excited to introduce the extensively updated new editions of the BMW X5 and BMW X6 to our customers in Bahrain," said McGoldrick.

"These remarkable vehicles embody the spirit of BMW, combining luxury, innovation, and exhilaration. We are confident that the arrival of the new BMW X5 and BMW X6 will resonate with our valued customers who seek the ultimate driving experience," he noted.

According to him, the new BMW X6 also has slim headlight units with arrow-shaped daytime driving light elements.

As before, the BMW kidney Iconic Glow is offered as an option for the six-cylinder models. The dynamic character of the new BMW X6 is highlighted even more intently with the now standard M Sport package.

The inclusion of the xLine design elements as standard gives the BMW X5 significantly greater presence and visual robustness. Its front end is shaped by the fresh interpretation of the hallmark BMW headlights and kidney grille.

