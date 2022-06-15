UAE - Emirates Gas, a subsidiary of Enoc Group, has announced a partnership with Gas Integrated Solutions (GIS), a subsidiary of UAE-based Aquacool Metering to enhance safety and security standards in the use and distribution of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and its derivatives for consumers in the Emirate of Dubai.

Aquacool Metering is a part of Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), which is wholly-owned by Dubai Investments.

The agreement is aimed at ensuring highest safety and maintenance standards as well as seamless sustainable supply of gas to communities by providing a comprehensive portfolio of integrated smart and innovative solutions for consumers in the residential sector.

As per the deal, Emirates Gas will work with GIS to support local authority requirements, and to ensure that technical and safety standards are implemented in the communities.

GIS will provide customers across its locations with digital billing and gas management services. Through this partnership, many communities across Dubai will benefit from the services provided in the coming months.

The signing ceremony was attended by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Commercial and International Sales at Enoc and Nader Al Fardan, Senior Director Gas (Marketing) & General Manager for Emirates Gas, Mohamed Saif Al Ketbi, the Chairman of Aquacool & GIS, Dr Adib Moubadder, CEO of Aquacool Metering and Mohammad Alhemeiri, General Manager, Gas Integrated Solutions.

Enoc Group CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi said: "As a market leader in the gas industry in the UAE, we are committed to the safety of our customers and consumers. Through this partnership with GIS, we will strengthen our offering in the residential sector by providing complete integrated LPG services in line with the highest standards of safety and security."

Integrated LPG service

Al Ketbi said: "GIS is committed to upholding the highest safety and security standards in the industry and this new partnership will see Emirates Gas and GIS providing complete integrated LPG services including LPG supply, maintenance, and billing to the residential sector. GIS will be responsible for the agreements with the consumers as a third party, whilst Emirates Gas will focus on delivering the product to the consumers."

Aquacool Metering has been providing the market with the most modern and accurate pre- and post- services for building owners, developers and other stakeholders seeking a comprehensive utility solution.

Emirates Gas is a pioneer in providing an uninterrupted supply of LPG in the UAE. Over the years, Emirates Gas has continuously worked closely with local authorities to formulate and implement policies, and maintain world-class Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) standards and best practices to serve the industrial, commercial, and residential developments that benefit local communities in Dubai and the UAE.

