Egypt - valU announced on Sunday that partnered with Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) to offer convenient payment solutions to customers of TMG’s flagship Open Air Mall in Madinaty and Gateway Mall in Al-Rehab – two of the largest full-fledged retail outlets in Egypt’s fast growing East Cairo area.

The collaboration will see valU offer customers and shoppers across both malls a myriad of special offers on a year-round basis exclusive to TMG’s retail network.

valU is also set to establish retail branches dedicated to Sha2labaz — the BNPL leader’s first-of-its-kind reverse financing, instant-cash redemption product that grants users cash reimbursements on purchases — offering services to both valU and non-valU customers.

Alongside these offerings, valU will launch two state-of-the-art arenas that will introduce unrivalled, stadium-like public viewing experiences of upcoming football matches. These arenas are slated to house a broad range of unique offerings, food and beverage choices, as well as interactive competitions and activities.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO of valU Walid Hassouna said: “Building this solid foundation with a real estate giant such as TMG is a testament to our unwavering commitment to become Egypt’s leading fintech player by forging strategic partnerships that not only enhance our service offering but deepen the fintech ecosystem.”

“Open Air Mall and Gateway Mall are rapidly growing to become key retail hubs in East Cairo, and this partnership aims to equally benefit mall shoppers and vendors, especially during these testing economic times. We could not be prouder to have TMG in our partner network, and we look forward to sustaining this mutually beneficial relationship that will continue to bring to market more opportunities that foster convenience, affordability, and inclusion,” he added.

For his part, Omar Hisham Talaat Moustafa — Chief Business Development Officer at TMG — also commented on the agreement saying: “We are pleased to have forged this partnership with valU as we fulfil our strategy to enhance the service offering within our commercial property portfolio.”

“We’re consistently on the lookout for ways to provide customers with innovative solutions that both improve and simplify their lives, and in our minds, there was no better partner than valU to help us unlock financial value for consumers through their seamless, innovative financing solutions that enable people to meet their budget and lifestyle needs.”

