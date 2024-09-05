Cairo: Jumia partnered with Forsa, a subsidiary of Drive Financial, to secure flexible payment options for customers, enabling a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience.

Under the joint agreement, Jumia customers will be able to purchase a wide range of products, such as electronics, home appliances, fashion items, beauty products, groceries, and more.

This service allows customers to make purchases and repay them over time in installments, according to a press release.

Abdellatif Olama, CEO Jumia Egypt, highlighted that this step aligns with Jumia's commitment to reinforcing financial inclusion and providing advanced payment solutions, which in turn contributes to supporting the digital economy and sustainable development in Egypt.

He added: "Our partnership with Forsa aligns with our strategy to enhance the e-commerce shopping experience and provide flexible payment options that help customers easily meet their needs."

Ahmed Osama, Managing Director of Drive Financial, commented: “This agreement helps us to achieve our vision, which is to provide services that suit our customers and their needs. It is a step of great importance because it will reduce the financial burden on members and their families providing them with benefits and a wholesome experience of purchase through Jumia.”

"The signing of this agreement with Forsa emphasises the company's responsibility and its role in serving and developing the community across the e-commerce sector. This reflects our vision of achieving a distinguished lifestyle for our customers and providing them with flexible financing solutions," Osama mentioned.

