Cairo – Edita Food Industries’ net earnings surged by 89.6% year-on-year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2022 to EGP 374.91 million, compared with EGP 197.73 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Sales of the EGX-listed company grew to EGP 3.13 billion during the period from January to June in 2022, compared with EGP 2.31 billion in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Edita’s standalone profits increased to EGP 326.24 million in H1-22, from EGP 189.04 million in H1-21.

During this year’s second quarter (Q2), the company recorded EGP 180.67 million in net earnings, up from EGP 94.25 million in Q2-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that in Q1-22, the consolidated net profits of Edita jumped by 57% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 162.42 million, compared to EGP 103.48 million.

