A 12-hour sale will return to Dubai on June 29 that will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent. The sale will happen from 10am to 10pm, with 100 participating brands and outlets across a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said the promotion is part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

DSS is an annual festival that features concerts, raffles, and dining and shopping offers. It will take place from June 29 to September 3.

"Shoppers can plan ahead and make the most out of (the 12-hour sale) ... taking place within the stores at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha," the DFRE said.

Customers spending Dh300 and above can also enter into a draw to get the chance to win 1 Million SHARE points.

