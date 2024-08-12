One of the favourite and popular quick bites in Oman is the shawarma. Recently, shawarma shops received a new directive from the authorities. Muscat Municipality has instructed these shops to replace conventional knives with electric cutters for shaving shawarma meat to eliminate health issues. What do you think of this new measure? Do you expect prices to increase because of this? Here’s what Muscat Daily readers said –

Shamim Hussain, Finance manager

Muscat Municipality’s decision to replace conventional knives with electric cutters for shaving shawarma meat appears to be a proactive measure aimed at enhancing hygiene and food safety. It’ll reduce the risk of contamination; it’ll be easier to clean and may reduce the chance of bacteria or other harmful organisms being transferred to the meat. An initial investment is required and maintenance cost could add up but at the same time, waste will reduce and efficiency will increase. So, impact on cost will depend on how vendors choose to handle these changes.

Mohammed al Harthi, Businessman

I believe Muscat Municipality’s decision is a positive step towards ensuring food safety. While electric cutters might be more expensive, they reduce the risk of health hazards in our food. This could slightly increase prices, but the health benefits outweigh the costs.

Khalid al Lawati, Businessman

Though Muscat Municipality’s decision to replace conventional knives with electric cutters is commendable for public health, I feel that it was not necessary. There already are ample precautionary measures for restaurants and food here is safe. This will add burden on small companies.

Steve Fernandes, Cafe manager

It is a good decision. Price will be a little affected but it will also make life easier for the person handling it with less energy and more productivity. Electric cutters are a good decision to avoid physical contamination, but will need good hygiene for the device to be maintained. Spot checks will ensure compliance with the decision.

Ahmed Salti, Cashier

Health and safety should always come first. The use of electric cutters might increase costs for vendors, leading to higher prices, but as a consumer, I’d rather pay a bit more for the peace of mind, knowing my food is prepared safely.

Ayesha al Amri, Housewife

Switching to electric cutters is a smart move for hygiene. It may lead to a small price hike, but it’s worth it to avoid potential health issues. Besides, knives are risky for workers if they are not careful or careless. Shawarma is a staple here and ensuring it’s safe to eat is crucial.

Fatima al Balushi, Private sector employee

I support Muscat Municipality’s decision. While it could mean higher prices, the priority should be on preventing any health risks. Shawarma is a favourite and maintaining its quality is essential, even if it means a small price adjustment.

