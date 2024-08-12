Muscat – Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has introduced the second edition of its Consumer-Friendly Enterprises Initiative aimed at improving the quality of services offered to consumers across various sectors, including commercial, industrial and economic goods and services.

The programme seeks to encourage healthy competition among businesses while ensuring consumers receive better services.

In addition to enhancing service quality, the programme focuses on reducing consumer complaints, raising awareness on consumer rights and clarifying the responsibilities of service providers.

A CPA representative stated, “Our goal is to create an environment where consumers feel confident that their rights are respected, and where businesses are motivated to continually improve their services.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to modernise operations, CPA has also launched a series of internal and external technical systems. These were unveiled by Sulayem bin Ali al Hakmani, Chairman of CPA.

The new systems are designed to enhance productivity and streamline the authority’s operations, contributing to the broader goal of digital transformation in line with Oman Vision 2040. Among the newly launched systems is an internal portal for CPA employees, enabling them to submit requests, access news and receive updates – all through a single, unified login system. The portal represents a significant step towards achieving digital transformation within the authority.

Additionally, CPA has introduced a dashboard system to monitor progress of its work, follow up on complaints and track reports. This tool is expected to assist the CPA Chairman in making informed decisions and improving the authority’s overall performance.

For external stakeholders, two new systems have introduced: a price increase request system and an upgraded price index. The price increase request system allows suppliers to submit and track their requests electronically, streamlining the approval process. The price index has been enhanced to include school suppliers, allowing consumers to compare prices by barcode or product name, thus making it easier to find the best deals.

These efforts reflect CPA’s commitment to leveraging modern technology to enhance service delivery, foster consumer confidence and support the nation’s vision for digital transformation.

