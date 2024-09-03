UAE - Changan Automobile has opened its Middle East Parts Distribution Centre in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, upgrading its service network in the region and a key milestone in the company’s localisation journey.

Li Mingcai, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, stated: "Changan Automobile has always prioritised customer service. We will continue to accelerate our localised operations in the Middle East, further deepening our strategic collaboration with our partners to deliver more efficient and higher-quality service experiences to our customers in the region. Establishing this parts centre in the Middle East is not only a swift fulfillment of our commitment to Middle Eastern customers but also a significant step in advancing our global strategy."

Following the principles of “efficiency and agility”, Changan Automobile’s Middle East Parts Distribution Centre embodies the company's customer-centric service philosophy. The centre’s initial phase spans approximately 2,000 sq m, primarily for the storage and distribution of fast-moving parts. The centre will eventually expand to 10,000 sq m, covering a full range of spare parts. Once the centre is fully operational, the delivery time for fast-moving parts will be reduced from 15 days to less than 48 hours, while the supply time for the full range of parts will decrease from 60 days to around one week. This will not only boost service response speed by over 50%, but also effectively enhance the quality of end-user services.

Local collaboration

Changan Automobile will continue to collaborate with local partners to improve customer satisfaction, ensuring that customers in the region enjoy more comfortable, professional, efficient and attentive services.

Looking ahead, Changan Automobile will accelerate its localisation efforts, establish a Middle East subsidiary, and explore diversified collaborations such as joint ventures, financial services, and logistics distribution. The company remains committed to deepening its presence in the Middle East, continuously optimising its service system, and safeguarding an exceptional travel experience for its Middle Eastern customers.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).