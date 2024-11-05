Carrefour's Middle East franchisee Majid Al Futtaim has suspended Carrefour Jordan and is replacing it with a new brand, Hypermax, it announced on Tuesday, without giving a reason for the decision.

Carrefour Jordan had announced late Monday in a Facebook post that it would no longer operate in the country.

"We thank our customers and apologize for any inconvenience that may result from this decision," Carrefour Jordan said in the post, without providing a reason for the closure.

Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive Middle East franchisee of French retailer Carrefour, said in an emailed statement that it "regularly reviews and assesses its businesses to ensure it remains agile in adapting to evolving market dynamics".

Majid Al Futtaim said Hypermax, a "brand-new Arab grocery chain", would be rolled out across all 36 of its stores across the country. It said Hypermax meets the needs of its Jordanian customers and their preference for locally sourced products.

It was not clear whether the stores would be shut during the rollout of Hypermax, with Majid Al Futtaim saying only that it would ensure minimal disruption to customers.

A spokesperson for Carrefour declined to comment, referring Reuters' questions to Majid al Futtaim.

