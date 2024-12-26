AMMAN — The local beauty industry is experiencing a significant boost during the 2024 Christmas season, driven by a surge in consumer demand and retailer activity.

“The weeks leading up to Christmas have seen a notable increase in appointments for various beauty treatments, including hairstyling, manicures, and specialised skincare services,” said Wafaa Manaseer, a hairstylist.

She added that many beauty salons and centres are fully booked, with clients scheduling their appointments in advance to secure their preferred time slots.

Haifa Mahmoud, a beauty lounge manager, stressed that many establishments have extended their working hours and brought in additional staff to accommodate the demand, ensuring service quality remains high.

Mahmoud also pointed out that the Christmas season helps offset slower months earlier in the year, making it a crucial period for industry stakeholders economically.

The seasonal surge not only benefits beauty salons but also supports related sectors, such as suppliers of cosmetics, haircare products, and salon tools.

Additionally, luxury beauty retailers have seen a rise in sales, with customers purchasing premium products both for personal use and as holiday gifts.

President of the General Syndicate for Beauty Parlour Owners Eyad Samara said that there has been a significant increase of at least 30-40 per cent over the past two weeks.

