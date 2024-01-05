Boucheron, a name that embodies excellence in jewellery, high jewellery and watchmaking, has reopened its flagship boutique in the heart of Kuwait following extensive renovations.

Located within The Prestige area of The Avenues Mall, the store was one of Boucheron’s first points of sale to open in the Middle East.

Boucheron's journey in Kuwait has been a cherished one, with The Avenues Mall featuring prominently in its roadmap since 2016. The old boutique, now replaced by this grand refurbishment, was the fourth Boucheron boutique to open in the region, signifying the maison's early commitment to the unique tastes of the Kuwaiti clientele.

Capturing the warmth and sophistication of a luxurious home, the newly unveiled boutique reflects Boucheron's dedication to offering an intimate and welcoming environment for guests to explore its exquisite jewellery creations.

Designed in line with the maison’s distinctive global retail identity, the space pays homage to the traditional charm of the iconic Place Vendôme boutique in Paris.

Clients are offered an ever more personalised experience thanks to an exclusive VIP Salon that evokes the richness in atmosphere of Boucheron’s private apartment at its famous home on Place Vendôme. The salon provides a warm and inviting space for visitors to immerse themselves in the maison’s history, culture, and free spirit, while enjoying exceptional service.

The jewellery creations are presented in a setting that radiates elegance and comfort, harmoniously blending heritage with contemporary style. A curated selection of Boucheron's most iconic collections are showcased, including the timeless Quatre and Serpent Bohème lines, along with an array of enchanting Nature-inspired pieces. These creations represent the unparalleled craftsmanship and savoir-faire for which Boucheron is celebrated.

With the new re-design, Boucheron reaffirms its deep-rooted ties with Kuwait and celebrates not just luxury, but the spirit of family and home that it holds so dear, the maison said.

Boucheron now has two retail points in Kuwait – one in The Avenues Mall and the other in 360 Mall, and a total of 12 boutiques in the Middle East.

