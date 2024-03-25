Al Haramain Group, a leading UAE manufacturer and retailer of fragrances, has expanded its retail network to 120 stores spread over more than ten countries as its UAE-made products get exported to more than 70 countries.

Al Haramain Perfumes – the Group’s flagship company – is a pioneer in manufacturing Oudh, Agarwood, Bakhoor, Dehnal Oudh, and oriental perfumes having one of the biggest market shares in these categories.

The UAE perfume market size reached $614.3 million in 2022. It is expected to reach $1.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.88% during 2023-2028, according to Markets and Research. The GCC fine fragrances market size, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to $19 billion by 2032 from $12.4 billion in 2022, according to a report by Market 24X7.

Exponential growth

With its outlets strategically positioned across the region, the company has witnessed exponential growth in annual production capacity, accompanied by the launch of 34 new captivating fragrances in the year 2023 alone. Al Haramain Group commands a substantial 5-7% market share in the Middle East’s fragrance market. As a manufacturer, it has showcased its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the fragrance industry.

“We are immensely proud of the remarkable success achieved by Al Haramain Group in the UAE, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. As we host this grand Iftar gathering, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and partners who have been integral to our journey. This milestone reinforces our dedication to delivering unparalleled products and experiences, enriching lives across borders and cultures,” Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chairman of Al Haramain Group of Companies and Chairman of NRB Bank, said.

Al Haramain organised the UAE’s largest Iftar dinner for 5,000 people to celebrate its expansion. The occasion is not only celebration of the holy month of Ramadan but also an opportunity to showcase the company's latest offerings and extend gratitude to its loyal clientele for their continued support.

Satisfaction

Mohibur Rahman, Bangladesh State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief, expressed his satisfaction seeing such a large Iftar gathering. He said: “Bangladesh is a country that is growing fast and it is heartening to see that our people are also doing well in foreign countries such as the UAE. Bangladesh and the UAE share strong brotherly ties and I urge all to abide by the laws and contribute to the economies of the UAE and Bangladesh.”

Established in the holy city of Makkah in 1970, Al Haramain Group embarked on its journey by retailing religious fragrances to pilgrims, laying the foundation for a legacy of quality, authenticity, and service excellence.

Today, the company boasts a diversified portfolio spanning perfumes, tea, banking, education, and healthcare, with over 20 business establishments operating across the GCC, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other nations. With more than 100 branches and a workforce exceeding 1,000 professionals, Al Haramain Group remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled products and services to discerning customers worldwide.

Excellence and authenticity

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Al Haramain Group holds dual ISO certifications in Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015) and Good Manufacturing Practices (ISO 22716:2007), underscoring its adherence to the highest international standards. The brand's products are synonymous with excellence and authenticity, captivating fragrance enthusiasts through meticulously crafted blends that cater to diverse tastes, occasions, and personalities.

Abdullah Al-Qadi, CEO of Al Haramain Group, said: "The success of Al Haramain Group in the UAE reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep-rooted commitment to delivering products of uncompromising quality. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with our valued patrons and partners through the grand Iftar gathering, as we continue to set new benchmarks in the fragrance industry."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).