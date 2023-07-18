Bahrain - Body Works, one of the top accident repair and body modification facilities in Bahrain, has been appointed by Corunclima, the global manufacturer of transport refrigeration systems, as its exclusive distributor for the kingdom.

A subsidiary of Alzayani Invistments. Body Works was launched in 2015 as the first industrial project of its kind and scale. It provides higher standards of repair and modification and excellent services for customer satisfaction.

Body Works said the new partnership provides a valuable addition to its wide range of specialised services and products.

It is Corunclima’s third strategic partnership for transport refrigeration systems in the GCC region, in a movre that highlights Body Works’ leadership in the field of automotive body modification in Bahrain.

A specialist in transport temperature control systems, Corunclima also manufactures transport refrigeration units and air-conditioning systems for trucks, vans, and various types of vehicles worldwide.

Through this partnership deal, the global leader aims to provide clients in Bahrain with a set of comprehensive and cost-effective transport refrigeration unit kits that will certainly meet the increasing demand for cold-chain transportation on road.

As Corunclima's exclusive distributor for Bahrain, Body Works will now provide a bundle of reliable services to its customers in relation to Corunclima products in the kingdom, thus ensuring consistent provision of pre-and-after-sales consultation and technical support.

The innovative cooling solutions are available at Body Works for different types and sizes of commercial vehicles, it added.

