BFL Group, one of the leading off-price and multi-brand retailers, has opened its new office at Technopark within Jebel Ali Industrial Zone in Dubai, as part of its broader plans to expand its workforce and operations over the next five years.

The new office is integrated with unique facilities to ensure an active environment for employees, thus demonstrating BFL Group’s commitment to provide an engaging workplace for its team, said the company in a statement.

Spread across 3,500 sq m, the facility includes several recreational facilities such as: an entertainment room, gym, brainstorming area, cafeteria and sleeping pods.

With an investment of around AED12 million ($3.26 million) the group aims to continue to drive employee engagement and productivity, while delivering unmatched value to its customers, it stated.

In addition to the office space, BFL Group has also established a 30,000 sq m warehouse in Jafza, it added.

CEO and Co-founder Toufic Kredieh said: "At BFL Group, we aim to support our employees in their pursuit of excellence. In order to provide customers with quality services, we believe that we must bring out the best in our employees. Through the 1,300 sqm of recreation space incorporated into our new office, we aim to make work more enjoyable."

The new facility, he stated, is fully automated with logistics solutions to handle all operations, from receiving goods to the processing of orders and their subsequent dispatch.

"The amenities are set to boost the energy, confidence, morale and productivity of our employees," he noted.

"Additionally, we are on a mission to grow the team and provide more job opportunities, in order to strengthen our position in the GCC market and further expand our operations. We believe our new facility will certainly contribute to this goal in the future as well," he added.

