UAE - Apple has announced their new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring an industry-first colour-infused back glass with a stunning, textured matte finish and a new contoured edge on the aluminium enclosure.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Dh3,399 and Dh3,799 respectively.

Pre-orders for the phone will begin on September 15 at 4:00 p.m. UAE time, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.

The advanced camera system on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus helps users capture everyday moments and cherished memories. A 48MP Main camera shoots sharp photos and videos while capturing fine details, with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 per cent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus.

Apple said that USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices, allowing the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 was also launched with brand new features that will help customers access and log health data better and have a brand-new double tap gesture and tools to support mental health, among other features.

Customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch SE today, available in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Dh1,599, and Apple Watch SE starts at Dh 999.

With a new double tap gesture, users can easily control the Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display. Users can tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice to quickly and conveniently perform many of the most common actions on the watch.

Sustainability

Sustainability is very high on the agenda for Apple. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now use even more recycled content, with 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery and 100 per cent recycled copper in the main logic board, copper wire in the Taptic Engine, and copper foil in the inductive charger in MagSafe — all firsts for iPhone. Both models also include 75 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 per cent recycled gold in the USB‑C connector as well as the gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards.

As for the Apple Watch, for the first time, customers can choose a carbon neutral option of any watch, representing a significant milestone toward Apple 2030- the company’s plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

