Cairo – Americana Group plans to add new production lines with investments worth $26 million, said CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Mohamed Abd El Wahab.

The step comes as the group aims to strengthen its footprint in Egypt’s food industries sector while targeting new external markets, Ahram Gate reported on Monday.

The statement was made during a meeting held between GAFI’s Abd El Wahab and Senior Vice President of Americana Group, Ihab Haggag, during which they discussed the most prominent investment opportunities as well as the available investment systems aligning with various private sector trends.

Additionally, they discussed the best investment systems through which the projects can be implemented to derive the maximum benefit to the Egyptian economy and tackled the best alternatives available for the group across all operating levels, given that it aims to export its products abroad, particularly to GCC states.

For his part, Abd El Wahab reiterated that GAFI will support the group in implementing its expansion plans whilst developing its existing investments in Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).