More than 25 malls across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will offer elevated shopping experiences and tempting deals as part of 2023 Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season from June 23 to September 10.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Retail, the retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event hopes to offer an unforgettable summer of shopping in Abu Dhabi.

The highlights of 2023 Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season:

* Irresistible Deals: With more than 3,500 participating retailers across 25+ malls throughout the emirate, including renowned destinations like Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, and Reem Mall, one can expect fabulous deals on their favourite brands. Look out for 24-hour super sales, special discounts during Eid Al Adha (June 29 – July 2), and back-to-school offers (August 7 – September 10).

* Fashion Partnerships: The Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season has collaborated with Savoir Flair, a renowned magazine synonymous with cutting-edge fashion and cultural exploration in the Middle East. This esteemed partnership aims to immerse shoppers in a captivating realm of style, providing an unrivalled source of inspiration for their shopping experience.

*Special Events: A collection of exclusive events will be meticulously crafted and hosted by esteemed publications Cosmo ME, Grazia, and Esquire Middle East. These specially curated gatherings aim to take the shopping experience to new heights, delivering expert insights and unparalleled opportunities for attendees to delve into the realms of beauty, styling, grooming, and beyond.

*Fascinating Masterclasses: Look out for a series of extraordinary events and masterclasses throughout the summer. From transformative beauty tutorials to innovative styling workshops, these curated events will leave attendees equipped with an array of practical skills and fresh perspectives.

With so much on offer throughout the Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season, the initiative is another reason why ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ in Abu Dhabi – as shown in Experience Abu Dhabi’s new destination campaign, which highlights the many exciting, inspiring and restorative experiences available across the emirate.

