DUBAI- Remittances from Egyptians working abroad declined year on year in September to $2.62 billion, falling from around $2.70 billion a year prior, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Overall remittances from the July-September quarter increased 1.5% year on year, the bank added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))