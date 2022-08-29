Muscat - The value of real estate transactions in Oman reached OMR213.1 million in July, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on Monday.

The traded value of mortgage contracts in July reached OMR136 million while the traded value of sales collected touched OMR74 and OMR2.1 million was collected as swap contracts.

The total fees collected for legal transactions amounted to OMR4.2 million, of which OMR996,400 was collected for mortgages, OMR43,500 for swap contracts and OMR1.6 million for sale contracts.

The statement further indicated that the total legal transactions totalled 8,295, including 4,136 sales contracts, 82 swap contracts, 1,349 mortgage contracts, 1,155 grant contracts, 265 inheritance contracts, 615 mortgage release contracts and 693 dividing contracts.

The number of title deeds issued during July 2022 reached 15,087 titles in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman distributed as 3,075 titles in Muscat, 944 in Dhofar, 129 in Musandam, 337 in Al Buraimi, 2,061 in Al Dakhiliyah, 2,720 in North Al Batinah, 2,399 in South Al Batinah, 899 in South Al Sharqiyah, 1,090 in North Al Sharqiyah, 1,297 in Al Dhahirah and 136 in Al Wusta.

As many as 39 titles were issued for citizens of GCC countries, of which the highest percentage concentrated in the Governorate of Muscat, followed by North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah.

As for plots of lands registered for the first time, the total number amounted to 3,216 plots and the number of applications for proof and registration of ownerships reached 1,483, while 484 applications were awarded ownership and other 385 involved site inspection.

On the other hand, the ministry witnessed many initiatives last July, most notably the offering of 22 lands under the usufruct system for electronic bidding on the ‘Tatweer’ platform in 6 different wilayats with investment value and high population density. The ministry also signed usufruct contracts for the use of commercial and industrial lands and others in the field of food security with more than OMR36 million, as the ministry continued to hand over lands to eligible applicants for years 2022 and 2023 through the "Choose Your Land" service.

With reference to communication and participation, the ministry participated in the Arab Conference on Sustainable Cities in its third session entitled “Cities and the Green Economy” in the Governorate of Dhofar, which aims to present the directions of the national strategy for urban development, discuss the green economy and its impact on sustainable cities, and promote integration and partnership around upcoming projects with various sectors and achieving common goals for sustainable urban development.

The ministry also signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning in North Al Sharqiya Governorate and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Ibra, intending to exchange scientific experiences, develop the skills of students and employees in various fields, promoting education and learning, and scientific training, and benefiting from the results of joint scientific research.

On the other hand, the ministry offered supervisory jobs to upgrade housing services to advanced stages, as well as involving the public in the aspirations and suggestions concerning the integrated service station through the ministry are various platforms.

As for initiatives related to the urban strategy, an executive committee has been formed with relevant authorities to implement the projects, and to prepare the structural plan for Muscat, Salalah, Nizwa and Greater Sohar, in addition to organising the accelerated development in the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar and establishing a control centre to follow up the implementation of projects.

With regard to the real estate development sector, which is of interest to the ministry in terms of finding multiple housing alternatives, the ministry continued to strengthen the societal culture to practice real estate activity safely and securely. Moreover, in the field of digital transformation, four services have been activated within "Sale Registration" on the ‘Amlak’ platform, aiming to improve and simplify procedures.

Regarding the social housing projects, during July efforts focused on housing assistance to complete the procedures related to the registered applications, as a public announcement was made concerning the need to complete application procedures in the Governorate of Muscat as well as the wilayat of Quriyat, as well as the completion of housing assistance application data in the Governorate of South Al Batinah in the wilayats of Barka, Nakhal, Wadi Al Ma’awil, and Al Musannah, and updating the data of housing assistance applications in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, as well as updating the data of housing assistance applications in the wilayat of Masirah.

