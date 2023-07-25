Dubai-based boutique developer Ellington Properties and Dutco, a UAE-owned company with operations in construction, manufacturing, oil and gas and hospitality, will jointly develop premium residential developments across Dubai.

In the first phase of the partnership, two new waterfront projects will be launched under the Dutco Ellington brand.

No further details of the projects were given.

The collaboration forms part of Ellington Properties’ expansion strategy, the developer said in a statement.

In January, Ellington Properties and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) agreed to jointly develop a 1.2 billion UAE dirhams ($326.70 million) Upper House, a new residential development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

(Editing by Imogen Lillywhite)



(imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com)