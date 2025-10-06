Leading Dubai master developer Sobha Realty has announced that it has sold out more than 50% of the units in the first three residential towers within its flagship Downtown UAQ within the first week of its launch, thus reinforcing the rising investor confidence in Umm Al Quwain as the UAE’s next coastal growth hub.

With this, Sobha Realty has set a new benchmark for sales velocity in the northern emirates, said the Dubai developer.

The 25-million-sq-ft master development, located along Umm Al Quwain’s natural waterfront, is envisioned as the Coastal Skyline of the Future.

The project integrates premium residences, commercial hubs, hospitality offerings, and lifestyle amenities to create an exceptional living experience.

It is designed to balance modern living with environmental stewardship, with more than half of the total land area dedicated to open and green spaces, it stated.

The master plan spans 11km pristine waterfront and includes over 7km uninterrupted natural beach, two marinas, landscaped boulevards, and future-ready mobility solutions such as water taxis.

It will also feature the UAQ Trade Centre, premium office space, and leisure attractions to strengthen its position as a mixed-use destination.

The first residential cluster, Sobha Aquamont, was unveiled earlier this year and comprises three towers of one-, two-, and three-bedroom waterfront apartments.

The towers are designed to maximize natural light and coastal views, in line with Sobha Realty’s emphasis on luxury, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

"Umm Al Quwain is emerging as a highly attractive destination for residents and investors seeking world-class coastal living in a natural environment," remarked Francis Alfred, the Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

"The strong sales response at Downtown UAQ reflects both the confidence in Sobha Realty’s vision and the growing appeal of Umm Al Quwain as a market poised for long-term growth," stated Alfred.

Adding to Sobha Realty’s expanding UAE portfolio of luxury communities, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty reinforces the company’s reputation for engineering excellence and sustainable urban design.

It also highlights the growing momentum of mixed-use coastal projects in the UAE, which are attracting increasing interest from both domestic buyers and international investors, said the developer.

By setting a new sales benchmark in its opening week, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty has established itself as one of the region’s most ambitious and promising waterfront destinations.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).