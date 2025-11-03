Ohana Development captures the essence of coastal luxury with the Sky Mansions at Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana, a limited collection of AED77 million ($20.96 million) residences that offer true seclusion and an unbroken connection to land and water.

Nestled along the untouched coastline between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where turquoise waters border Al Jurf’s protected natural landscape, the Sky Mansions are part of Ohana Development’s flagship collaboration with Jacob & Co. Rising above the coastline, each residence spans between 1,671 sq m and 2,209 sq m and offers uninterrupted 360-degree views of the sea, sand, and natural reserve.

You might pass by graceful gazelles weaving through the low brush on your morning jog or spot flamingos during your beachfront promenade. Here, the natural rhythm of Al Jurf becomes part of the everyday backdrop, offering a level of privacy that’s increasingly rare.

Designed for those who value privacy and serenity, the Sky Mansions feature direct elevator access, floor-to-ceiling windows, and terraces that flow seamlessly into open-air lounges and private pools overlooking the horizon. Inside, refined finishes, warm textures, and natural light shape an atmosphere of effortless sophistication, echoing the craftsmanship synonymous with Jacob & Co.

Upstairs, the Sky Lounge provides a more secluded retreat. It’s a space designed for the quiet rituals of life—reading, working, or simply watching the light change over the horizon. Plush textures, warm woods, and muted tones create a mood that is both serene and grounded. The master suite, meanwhile, feels like its own private universe. With its vast ensuite bath and walk-in closet, the space is designed to transition effortlessly from day to night.

Located within Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana, a visionary community featuring 457 bespoke residences including seafront villas, beachfront mansions, and sea-view apartments. Residents also enjoy access to a private beach and marina, the world’s first Jacob & Co. Seafront Cigar Lounge, an exclusive Residents’ Club, and a collection of wellness and leisure amenities.

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana brings together vision, craftsmanship, and a sense of eternalness. For those who value both beauty and substance, this is a place that lives up to its promise. The Sky Mansions aren’t just homes. They become part of your legacy. -TradeArabia News Service

