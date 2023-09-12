Saudi Arabia - Leading Japanese architectural, engineering, and urban design firm Nikken Sekkei is showcasing some of its innovative projects at the ongoing Cityscape Global expo in Riyadh.

Among the projects on show will be Tadawul Tower, the headquarters of the Saudi Stock Exchange located in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a thriving new urban centre of development.

Envisioning the building as a guiding beacon of the Middle Eastern economy, Nikken developed an image of a shaft of light that appears to emanate from the earth.

The concept was named “paving the way for a new era.” The shape of the building is distinctive, with a pentagonal top and a highly efficient center-core layout below.

Another landmark project being exhibited is One Za’abeel, for which Nikken was appointed as lead consultant in charge of design and supervision.

Recognised as the new gateway to central Dubai, with offices, a hotel, residences, and commercial facilities, the vertical urban resort comprises two towers, separated by a highway and connected by a horizontal volume (the Link) affixed at a height of 100m above ground.

A rooftop garden in the podium area and an infinity pool on the roof of the Link are among its many special features.

Fadi Jabri, the Executive Officer of Nikken Sekkei and CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: "Cityscape Global is the largest real estate event in the Middle East, providing us with an ideal platform to consolidate our market presence, meet with new and existing partners and investors and broaden still further awareness of our brand values and our unique market proposition."

"We delivered consistency in design, structure, and facilities, and despite the harsh climate, Nikken obtained LEED Gold certification, demonstrating a high degree of sustainability and efficiency," he added.

Other award-winning projects include the JR Kumamoto Railway Station Building, a mixed-use complex designed around the concept of biophilic design, which aims to improve human productivity and happiness by incorporating nature into spatial design.

The Shanghai West Bund International AI Tower & Plaza - a former airfield in the West Bund district of Shanghai that was redeveloped into a suburban complex including two skyscrapers, a high-end office space, an arts centre, and a luxury hotel.

The Burj Ramla, the first luxury residential project designed by Nikken, was completed in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

BIM software and automated 3D CAD technology were utilised to create the deeply articulated facade of staggered balconies, offering a distinct identity while minimising the use of materials to maximise shade and maintain comfort.

Nikken said it has built an enviable reputation, providing holistic and innovative sustainable designs for mixed-use, urban planning, hospitality, and high-end residential markets throughout the Middle East region for over 30 years.

Its first project in the region was designing the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry building in 1991, which at that time was one of the tallest buildings in the Emirate.

"Our creative strategy is influenced by Japanese aesthetics - we believe in the importance of nature and cultural values. However, we are acutely aware of the important role that sustainable technology plays in delivering progressive design," he added.

