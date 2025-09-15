Abu Dhabi - Taraf, the real estate division of Yas Holding, has partnered with Masdar City to develop a 1.40 million square meter residential community featuring more than 1,000 villas and townhouses.

The project will offer two- to six-bedroom homes set within neighborhood clusters designed to encourage social interaction and family-friendly living, according to a press release.

Residents will have access to green spaces, shaded walkways, cycling routes, clubs, parks, and modern infrastructure, with direct connections to Al Masar Park.

The community also introduces rare freehold ownership opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said: “This partnership with Masdar City reflects Taraf’s strategy of shaping communities that inspire modern living where design, sustainability, and innovation come together to enrich everyday life.”

Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City, added: “Our partnership with Taraf combines their design-led approach with our proven sustainability framework to deliver a residential community that enhances Abu Dhabi’s lifestyle offering and sets a new global benchmark for modern low-carbon living.”

