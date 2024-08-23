UAE - Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-based investment group Yas Holding, has signed up TMF Euro Foundation as the enabling works contractor for Cello Residences, a set of premium residences located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

A key project, Cello will usher in a new era of refined living to one of Dubai’s most vibrant and well-established areas. The residences will feature distinctive architecture and serene interiors, offering a seamless integration of work, living, and leisure.

From open studios to spacious one-to-three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses, CELLO will epitomize contemporary living. Taraf's signature attention to detail and comfort will ensure each property strikes a perfect balance between functionality and ambiance, with sizes ranging from 430 to 5,000+ sq. ft.

On its selection, Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: "We are confident that TMF’s extensive expertise and commitment to excellence and innovation will be pivotal in delivering the project."

TMF Euro Foundation is a leading ground engineering solutions company established in Egypt in 1981. The company expanded its operations across the UAE in 2003, and further to Oman and KSA to meet the growing demands of the construction industry.

It is an ISO certified organization (ISO certified 9001 – 2015 QMS, 14001 - 2015 EMS and 45001 - 2018 HSMS), and specializes in piling, shoring, soil improvement, excavation, and dewatering works. It is also approved by Dubai Municipality (DM), Dubai Development Authority (DDA), Road Transport Authority (RTA), and Trakhees.

"As we continue the journey to bring Cello to fruition, we are committed to working alongside the finest in the industry; together, we will redefine the essence of luxury living, setting new benchmarks for “Work, Live and Play” residential developments," he added.

Taraf’s fourth project, Cello is strategically situated close to Halfa Park & Community Park, Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Five Jumeirah Village, offering an abundance of retail stores, restaurants, bars and cafés, with nearby Al Khail Road and Hessa Street providing onward access to the rest of the city for business or leisure.

