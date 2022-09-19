Sweid & Sweid, a leading UAE-based real estate company, has announced its latest project, 6 Falak, a new commercial development located in Dubai Internet City (DIC).

After great success delivering landmark commercial developments in DIC, including The Edge and the Visa CEMEA Headquarters, Sweid & Sweid is commencing a new project that will grow their portfolio of cutting-edge class-A office buildings and enhance the local market offering.

Located adjacent to the Visa Cemea Headquarters building, on the key central artery of Al Falak Street, it is the third Sweid & Sweid project to be built within the largest technology cluster in the Middle East.

According to the developer, work is due to commence shortly, with completion targeted in early 2024.

Once ready, 6 Falak will deliver over 90,000 square feet of leasable area built to institutional-grade specifications. Additionally, each floor offers outdoor terrace areas, and ground level common facilities include a private garden, it added.

On the new project, Managing Partner Maher Sweid said: "It illustrates the continued innovation of the firm and its commitment to development in Dubai. 6 Falak represents a new generation of commercial developments that responds to a post-Covid era, with additional emphasis on collaboration and establishing a community within the building across multiple tenants, rather than traditional and more segregated office spaces."

"Coupled with tenants increased demand for quality that we continue to witness in Dubai, we believe 6 Falak has tremendous potential to be a resounding success," stated Sweid.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering best-in-class commercial developments that aid and align with DIC’s vision to foster innovation and technology in Dubai," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).