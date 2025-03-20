The North Coast’s residential landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, with estate living emerging as the preferred choice for homeowners. Currently, an estimated 51% of homes in the region are located within estates, reflecting the growing demand for secure, community-driven environments that offer both lifestyle appeal and long-term value.

With an estimated 73 families moving into the North Coast, as one of the newest developments shaping this trend, Lalela Estate in Sheffield has been steadily evolving since welcoming its first residents in December. With homes selling steadily and new phases rolling out, the estate is meeting the high demand for quality housing while creating a strong sense of community.

A thriving estate taking shape

What began as a vision for a secure, family-friendly community is now becoming a reality. The first phase of developer-completed homes has already transitioned from construction sites into warm, welcoming family residences. Looking ahead, Phase 2 homes are set for occupation this month, followed by Phase 3 in June 2025, offering even more opportunities for homebuyers to secure their place in this sought-after estate.

For those seeking a turn-key solution, Lalela’s developer homes provide 2- and 3-bedroom options start from R2.78m, offering convenience and modern design in a ready-to-move-in format. Meanwhile, buyers who prefer to design their own dream homes can purchase land, with plots ranging from 350m² to 1,100m², priced from R825,000. Land transfers for these sites are already underway, providing buyers with the opportunity to begin building their custom homes in the coming months.

A key financial advantage of purchasing directly from the developer is the 10% deposit requirement and the added benefit of no transfer duty, making homeownership more accessible and cost-effective.

More than a home – a lifestyle investment

Beyond the appeal of stylish homes, Lalela Estate is designed to promote an active, community-focused lifestyle. Thoughtfully planned cul-de-sac neighbourhoods encourage interaction among residents, while expansive green spaces, landscaped parks, and dedicated recreational areas create a setting where outdoor living is an everyday experience.

Residents enjoy access to:



- 5km of scenic walking trails winding through the estate’s protected wetlands and lush green belts.

- A community clubhouse, serving as a social hub with a swimming pool, slides, putt-putt course, cricket nets and communal gathering spaces.

- Secure, family-friendly living with a focus on nature and outdoor recreation, including fishing, a dam, and a braai pod.

- The Manor House, right on their doorstep, with exquisite event facilities, padel courts, and a variety of events held throughout the year.

As construction progresses, Lalela is rapidly becoming a self-sustaining residential community, where neighbours connect, families thrive, and homeowners invest in a secure, high-value future.

“Lalela’s continued development mirrors the broader infrastructure boom in the North Coast. With multiple construction projects shaping the region, we believe homeowners are set to benefit from the enhanced connectivity and improved amenities,” says Geoff Perkins, managing director of Collins Residential.

One of the most anticipated upgrades in the North Coast region is the Seaton N2 interchange, a major infrastructure project designed to improve access to Lalela, business hubs and other lifestyle destinations. Once completed, this interchange will ease congestion, shorten travel times, and enhance the daily commuting experience for residents across the region.

With ongoing investments in infrastructure, construction, and amenities, Lalela Estate is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of residential living on the North Coast—offering stability, flexibility, and long-term value in a growing property market.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).