Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, has launched its new flagship mixed-use community - Sobha Hartland II - aimed at redefining luxury waterfront living.

Spread over a 8 million sq ft area, the project is located next to Sobha Hartland and consists of five- and six-bedroom villas as well as one- to four-bedroom apartments with more than 30% of open and green spaces.

Unveiling the project, the Dubai developer said each residential unit is designed to offer comfort, style, and functionality, thus showcasing Sobha Realty’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality.

Sustainability and environmental stewardship have also been key pillars of the community, it stated.

Along with a waterfront promenade, the community will also be home to vast green spaces and spacious parks that will provide residents with a serene experience and promote their overall wellbeing.

In addition, residents will have an easy access to key business districts, shopping malls, leading educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, due to the community’s prime location in the centre of Dubai, it added.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said: “Dubai's real estate market is constantly evolving, and the recent surge in sale of luxury properties in the emirate indicates the rise of new residential micro-markets. At Sobha Realty, we work hard to surpass our customers' expectations by setting new benchmarks in design, craftsmanship, and amenities, which is also in line with Sobha group’s brand ethos- ‘The Art of Detail’.

"Sobha Hartland II exemplifies luxury waterfront living at its finest, and we are delighted to introduce this exceptional community that combines timeless elegance with modern comfort," stated Menon.

"With its prime location in the heart of the city and unparalleled amenities, Sobha Hartland II is poised to redefine the concept of urban living in Dubai and continue Sobha's legacy of delivering world-class projects that stand out," he added.

