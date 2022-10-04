UAE - Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, successfully completed and delivered its One Park Avenue project two months ahead of schedule, further demonstrating the company’s construction efficiency.

A 24-floor tower, the One Park Avenue features 403 units of one-to-four bedrooms, each with a balcony offering uninterrupted views of the Dubai Creek, Downtown Dubai, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, said a statement from the developer.

According to Sobha, the residents have an option to choose from a variety of unit designs featuring contemporary interiors, fully equipped kitchens, and built-in wardrobes.

The One Park Avenue was designed to offer a perfect balance of elegance, scenic views, and distinct living spaces, where smart features harmonise with nature for a sustainable living, it added.

Engineer Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera) at Dubai Land Department (DLD), who inspected the tower, located within Sobha Hartland, later praised Sobha Realty for the quality and timeliness of its projects.

"We are continuously delighted by Dubai developers, who deliver real estate products to meet the aspirations of residents. The project is a distinctive addition to owners and investors, and I am impressed with the exceptional implementation, quality of finishes, and distinctive facilities. I wish owners a happy stay and a sustainable ROI for investors," he stated.

Sobha said in an effort to achieve the right blend of luxury and sustainability, the tower’s hallways and common areas are equipped with motion-sensor lighting to conserve electricity.

It also has dedicated electric-vehicle parking stations provided for those who prefer a greener lifestyle.

Sobha Realty is additionally driving sustainability by creating lush green landscapes and incorporating the philosophy ‘More green than a grey’ into its spaces through motion sensors and sustainable water faucets, conserving over 60% of water, said its senior official.

"We are pleased to hand over our prestigious One Park Avenue units, offering the highest standard of living to our customers. This marks a special moment for us as we are privileged to have the support of Dubai Land Department and Bin Ghalita in our efforts to raise the bar for luxury living in Dubai through our state-of-the-art real estate offerings," remarked the Managing Director Francis Alfred.

"The recently launched One Park Avenue project echoes our commitment and mission of creating beautiful experiences for our customers through contemporary real estate properties of superior quality," noted Alfred.

The completion of the One Park Avenue tower further strengthens Sobha Realty’s position to complete the development of its prestigious Sobha Hartland project by 2025, he added.

