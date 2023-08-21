The Emirate of Sharjah has accelerated efforts to complete its developmental and environmental projects and find solutions to build sustainable cities that help achieve sustainable economic development, support green investments, and create a pure and healthy environment in accordance with the principles of sustainable development.

The “Sharjah Sustainable City” project translates the UAE's vision to achieve climate neutrality and reduce carbon emissions by 2050, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to achieve climate neutrality.

The “Sharjah Sustainable City” vision simulates the emirate's environmental and developmental orientations to confront the challenges of climate change by balancing urban growth with ecological concerns and “re-engineer” modern cities in order to improve the quality of life of residents, achieve the well-being of its children and not undermine the needs and aspirations of future generations.

The Sharjah Sustainable City project, conceptualised according to the globally-recognised social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, is being implemented in partnership between the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to develop a world-class mixed-use residential complex.

The residential project’s chief strength is energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure. Sharjah Sustainable City operates with renewable energy, as it is produced through solar panels that have been built using sustainable materials and highly efficient thermal designs, in order to reduce utility bills and operational costs, allowing residents to save up to 50 percent in water and electricity bills.

Sharjah Sustainable City will rely entirely on energy sources with zero net emissions to reduce carbon emissions. The City will fully treat its wastewater to irrigate green spaces and works to recycle the largest possible amount of waste to avoid adding more landfills.

The ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind project in the region, Sharjah Sustainable City will celebrate and promote the concept of self-sufficiency. It will produce vegetables completely free of chemicals. It will promote a culture of sound health practices and the use of clean means of transportation, leading to the creation of an exceptional, integrated and sustainable society that helps provide solutions for a better future.

The sustainable vision and methodology of Sharjah Sustainable City is committed to meeting the United Nations’ goals of sustainable development in all respects - social, environmental, and economic – and will provide a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, offering an opportunity for research and applied learning in various disciplines of sustainability.

Sharjah Sustainable City extends over an area of 7.2 million square feet in the Rahmaniyah area and promotes a lifestyle compatible with the requirements of the future. It includes 1,250 sustainable villas distributed over four phases, each ranging between 2,035 and 3,818 square feet in area. The City is equipped to handle electric cars and other healthy modes of transportation.

The City boasts all facilities and amenities of a world-class modern city including malls, parks, gyms, swimming pools, walking and cycling paths, and various sustainable means of transportation.

Sharjah Sustainable City relies in part on farmhouses called "green houses" that are equipped with solar energy and produce vegetables free of chemicals. It also includes agricultural facilities as part of food security efforts.

The sustainable housing project is in line with the national efforts on linking water, food, and energy, as it provides practical solutions in the field of food security and management of water and energy consumption, in addition to preserving natural resources.

The experiences of sustainable cities elsewhere show their role in providing sustainable job opportunities, promoting social inclusion, providing high-quality education, and contributing to building a more sustainable future for generations that ensures a balance between economic and social development without disturbing the ecosystem.